Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Raven Property Group Ltd (LON:RAV)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), approximately 970,085 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.90 ($0.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.92. The company has a market capitalization of $155.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.50.

Raven Property Group Company Profile (LON:RAV)

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

