Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $104,630.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.01959249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00082146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00190201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00109917 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,744,230,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

