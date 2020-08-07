Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Capitalization of $146.68 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $146.68 million and $87.10 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.01975033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00084707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00191030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,766,730,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptohub, QBTC, Upbit, IDCM, Graviex, TradeOgre, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

