Raymond James & Associates Acquires 28,254 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 2,087.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 109,798 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,101 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,724. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King boosted their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

ENTG stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

