Raymond James & Associates Acquires 61,445 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,445 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.09% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after buying an additional 571,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $699,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $58.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th.

