Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,271 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Infosys were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY opened at $12.83 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.