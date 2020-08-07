Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,919,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,076 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $113,303,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,808,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 21,609.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,534,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,330,000 after buying an additional 3,518,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,257.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after buying an additional 1,580,468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $63.63 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

