Raymond James & Associates Buys 14,670 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Eagle Materials worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXP opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

