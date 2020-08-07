Raymond James & Associates Buys 147,917 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 214.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.69% of US Ecology worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $14,744,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in US Ecology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 559,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 201,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 198,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. US Ecology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECOL. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other US Ecology news, Director Katina Dorton purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

