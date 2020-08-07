Raymond James & Associates Buys 85,597 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,597 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Moderna were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In other news, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $15,542,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,234,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,590,526.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $33,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,325,560 shares of company stock worth $149,692,511. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

