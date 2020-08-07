Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Gentex worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Gentex by 174.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

