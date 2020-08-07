Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of SYNNEX worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,540.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

