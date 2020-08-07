Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,242 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,664,000 after buying an additional 8,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $124,659,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,329,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,617,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,307,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,681,000 after purchasing an additional 486,000 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.