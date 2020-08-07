Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 105,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 12.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,649,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 390,305 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NYSE:F opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

