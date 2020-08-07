Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $106,232,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after buying an additional 1,520,575 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 73.6% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,766,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.