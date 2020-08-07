Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,234,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,764,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $29,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 203,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $194.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.98 and a 200 day moving average of $158.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

