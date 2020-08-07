Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 97,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

