Raymond James & Associates Has $6.73 Million Stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 6.11% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period.

Shares of RYJ opened at $40.58 on Friday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $48.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

