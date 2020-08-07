Raymond James & Associates Has $6.85 Million Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in State Street were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,413,000 after acquiring an additional 390,253 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in State Street by 21.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $4,238,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,137.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of State Street by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

