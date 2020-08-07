Raymond James & Associates Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.13. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $118.76.

