Raymond James & Associates Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of RLI worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RLI by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,545,000 after acquiring an additional 132,030 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RLI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.25.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLI. TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

