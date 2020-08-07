Raymond James & Associates Has $7.02 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 165,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRI opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

