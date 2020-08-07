Raymond James & Associates Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 206,685 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.56% of Covanta worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 79.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter worth $95,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.