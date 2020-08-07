Raymond James & Associates Has $7.14 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd alerts:

CII opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.