Raymond James & Associates Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Under Armour worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

