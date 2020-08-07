Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $364.11 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.17 and a 1-year high of $382.92. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total value of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,406.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,311 shares of company stock valued at $28,564,519. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.