Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.47% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $20.49.

