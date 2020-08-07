Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81,329 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 312.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.3% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

NYSE:HIG opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.