Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $118.98 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

