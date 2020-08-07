Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 289.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL opened at $51.10 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Macquarie lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

