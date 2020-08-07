Raymond James & Associates Purchases 30,759 Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.52% of Ready Capital worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.78 million, a PE ratio of -277.91 and a beta of 0.97. Ready Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

In related news, COO Gary Taylor purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

