Raymond James & Associates Purchases 49,165 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 282.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 560.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,758,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,794,000 after buying an additional 1,492,028 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,427,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,881,000 after acquiring an additional 640,555 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,766,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,432,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 196,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $112.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

