Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,894 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,583,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after buying an additional 250,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,524,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,452,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

NYSE BK opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

