Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,569 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Etsy worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $113,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $113,320.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,014 shares of company stock worth $35,163,799. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

