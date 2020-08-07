Raymond James & Associates Sells 56,818 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Cimarex Energy worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 125.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE:XEC opened at $28.11 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

