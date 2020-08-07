Raymond James & Associates Sells 60,760 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Nomad Foods worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,821,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,898,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,180 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 709,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 81.2% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,340,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 600,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

