Raymond James Increases RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $17.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 20,937 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $314,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 25,113 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $329,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 235,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,869,894 shares of company stock valued at $24,010,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RealReal by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

