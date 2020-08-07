Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 663,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Re/Max in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Re/Max by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Re/Max by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Re/Max by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX opened at $33.20 on Friday. Re/Max has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Re/Max’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

