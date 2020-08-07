Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.60

Reabold Resources PLC (LON:RBD) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.56. Reabold Resources shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 17,990,441 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.56.

Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.10) ($0.00) by GBX (0.01) ($0.00).

About Reabold Resources (LON:RBD)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It has interests in the Oulton project; the Wick project located in the Inner Moray Firth; and the Colter project in Dorset, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

