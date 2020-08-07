Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON: MONY):

7/30/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/29/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 305 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 325 ($4.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 310 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/28/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 355 ($4.37) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 395 ($4.86).

7/28/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/27/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/17/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/10/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.57). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 415 ($5.11).

7/6/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 315 ($3.88) price target on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.43) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 375 ($4.61).

6/15/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 310 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 295 ($3.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 304.80 ($3.75) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 402.10 ($4.95). The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 313.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get MoneysupermarketCom Group PLC alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneysupermarketCom Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneysupermarketCom Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.