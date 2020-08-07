Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hiscox (HSX)

Hiscox (LON: HSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2020 – Hiscox had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/30/2020 – Hiscox was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 810 ($9.97).

7/28/2020 – Hiscox had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/17/2020 – Hiscox had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/16/2020 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 903 ($11.11) to GBX 913 ($11.24). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Hiscox had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/3/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,375 ($16.92) to GBX 860 ($10.58). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 950 ($11.69). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Hiscox had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/30/2020 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of HSX traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 789 ($9.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Hiscox Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,779 ($21.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 46.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 801.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 951.90.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

