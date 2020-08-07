Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western Digital (WDC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2020 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2020 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Western Digital had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

8/6/2020 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $61.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

8/3/2020 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/14/2020 – Western Digital is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/4/2020 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Digital is expected to gain from strong demand for client and enterprise Solid State Drives (SSDs) as well as uptrend in flash pricing. Moreover, solid traction for its 14-terabyte drives and robust traction for 16 and 18-terabyte energy assisted drives is a key catalyst. The coronavirus crisis will likely aid the company as it is projected to create a constrained near-term NAND supply and favor its financial performance. Further, growing momentum for notebook solutions due to surge in work-from home trends amid the pandemic bodes well. However, ballooning debt levels have been troubling Western Digital for quite some time. Also, macroeconomic woes and declining demand for desktop as well as smart video hard drives amid the pandemic are headwinds. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

6/22/2020 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Western Digital had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

6/16/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Western Digital is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

WDC opened at $37.30 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Digital by 12.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,414,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 24.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

