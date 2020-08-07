Recro Pharma (REPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Recro Pharma has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.30). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, analysts expect Recro Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REPH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 51,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,677. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

