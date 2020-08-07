ReddCoin Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $40.39 million and $247,586.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bisq, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00849541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034647 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.01230637 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00138448 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,687.10 or 0.99963970 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00111012 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bisq, Bittrex, YoBit, Crex24, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

