Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Insider John C. Kunze Sells 452 Shares

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.83. 146,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,587. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 369.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 417.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

