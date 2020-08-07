Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,312 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after buying an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.02. 1,657,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,325,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

