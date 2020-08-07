Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 199,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 647,361 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

