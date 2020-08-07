Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,986 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $117.16. 19,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

