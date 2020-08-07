Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,673 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 343,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

