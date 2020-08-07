Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,316. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $101.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

